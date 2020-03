Breakdown of over $53 million worth of contracts to Brent Symonette and his family in just 2 years.

Town Centre Mall…$5 million

LPIA……..$20 million

Crooked Island…..$1.9 million

Long Island1……$5.5 million

BPL civil works…..$5 million

Long Island lot3….$2 million

Long Island lot4….$2.1 million

Milo Butler Hwy……$3 million

Mail boat service….$8.75 million