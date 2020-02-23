THE INTEGRITY OF OUR VOTING AND REGISTRATION SYSTEM

The word is that the Government has decided to begin registration for the new register of voters on 1 May 2020. The law requires that the register unless extended by the Prime Minister must be renewed every five years. The old register dies at that time and a new one is usually put in place for the next election. Just after the last general election in 2017, the FNM announced that they were looking to switch to electronic registration and voting. This is all fine and dandy one supposes. But given how crooked the FNM is, who would have any confidence in electronic registration or voting with them in power? Given the skullduggery in the United States about electronic voting and the Russians controlling their voting systems who would have any confidence in that. We ask the PLP to be vigilant in this matter.