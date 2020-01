The pompous Brian Moree, who is now the Chief Justice of The Bahamas, ( god help us all ) is now Sir Brian Moree. Now that he has the knighthood, he can probably retire and go back to his practice. For good measure, the Governor General C A Smith now has another title to add to his collection as well. He is now Sir Cornelius. All by writ of Her Majesty the Queen. In 2020, we are still doing this nonsense.