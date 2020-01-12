This Week's Posts

The Iranian authorities announced in the late hours of Friday 10 January 2020 that they shot down a commercial flight a 3 year old Boeing 737 shortly after it took off from the Tehran airport on 9 January 2020. This is a serious error. Because of it, Iran has lost the moral high ground in the tit for tat with the United States. They did so in a show of force after the United States unlawfully killed one of their military leaders. This is the second time that a commercial airline has been destroyed in the fog of war. The U S Navy shot down a commercial airline of Iran back in 1988 killing all people on board. This present situation then is no cause for western nations to be thumping their chests. The tensions are caused by a bad decision of the United States to intervene in that area where the country has no natural interest. The result is nearly 200 people are dead for no good reason. How sad.