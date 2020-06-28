Buddy Hield Has Covid

On 25 June 2020, Eyewitness News in The Bahamas reported that Sacramento Kings shooting guard Bahamian Buddy Hield was the second member of the team to test positive for coronavirus on Wednesday 24 June 2020, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. Mr. Hield is one of Sacramento’s most reliable options, averaging 19.8 points per game. He will now have about two weeks quarantine and recover as the National Basketball Association (NBA) is set to open up camp in early July in Orlando for the resumption of the season.