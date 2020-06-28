The Prime Minister Gets An Apology From FNM Torchbearer At Arawak Cay

This is a facsimile of a letter that is sent by one Lyndon Wallace who says he is 21 years of age and a Torchbearer, that is the youth arm of the Free National Movement. You may remember a video that went viral on line that showed a young man speaking to the Prime Minister on the first opening weekend of the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay. He called out to the Prime Minister as “ Minnis” and asked him if he wanted a drink. That did not go down well with the older and “dickty” crowd. They thought it disrespected the Office of Prime Minister. It took them a while but it appears they have pressured him into apologizing. The facsimile is the apology with a comment added on top.