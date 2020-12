In today’s Bahamas this is what we have come to. You have people who have not been working for nine months or more. There is no social safety net for any emergency. So there is constant demand for food, for housing and get this for burying your loved ones. Every step you take, there is a request from someone that they do not have the money to bury their loved ones. No wonder the morgue is full. This is Minnis’ Bahamas. There appears to be no relief in sight.