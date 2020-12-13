THE CROWN GRANT FLAM OF HUBERT MINNIS

So building on the work of the Progressive Liberal Party, the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis was in Crossing Rocks, Abaco on 11 December 2020 handing out parcels of crown land to the residents there. He then headed over to Hope Town, on the dime of the people of The Bahamas, to join in the Christmas celebrations there. The problem is the government has done nothing to put Hope Town on its feet since the hurricane so no one wanted to see him. As for crown land, the PLP must be very careful that this fellow Dr. Minnis that in a desperate attempt to retain power doesn’t ended up giving away the store.