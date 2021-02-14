Businessman Carleton Williams Passes Away At 94

The following statement was issued by Philip Davis, the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party:

8 February 2021

The Progressive Liberal Party joins the local business community and the country at large in not only mourning the loss of a revered and highly respected business icon, but in celebrating the rich life, work and legacy of Carleton Williams CBE.

Born into a relatively large family of eight children in 1929, Mr. Williams would work in the public service where he honed his leadership and management skills before venturing into entrepreneurship in 1964.

As a business executive, Mr. Williams invested and worked in several industries including housing development, building supplies, soft drink manufacturing and restaurant operations. With quick wit, keen business acumen and hard work, he excelled in business and some observers have argued that he conquered corporate Bahamas.

Mr. Williams is credited with introducing the McDonlad’s fast food franchise to the Bahamian retail consumer market. He entered the manufacturing sector with the purchase of the Coca-Cola rights with the Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC), a company he would build until his departure in 2016.

His stellar reputation as a strong and accomplished business leader led to invitations to serve on the boards of several major companies including New Providence Development Company Ltd., Bahamas First Holding Ltd, and Automotive Industrial Distributors (AID) Ltd.

Mr. Williams’ charitable work and community outreach included service on the boards of the Salvation Army and The Crippled Children’s Committee. His philanthropy assisted many in furthering their education and training through the Carleton Williams Caribbean Bottling Company Scholarship Fund.

A life learner, Mr. Williams earned his MBA from the University of Miami as part of his journey.

For his many contributions to nation building, Mr. Willliams was honoured with the

Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Businessman of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce and the Paul Harris Fellow by The Rotary Club.

Mr. Williams is an excellent example of Bahamian exceptional-ism and his story must be told as an inspiration to future generations of Bahamians.

We thank him for his service to our country as he transitions to receive his eternal reward.

On behalf of my wife Ann-Marie, PLP Deputy Leader I. Chester Cooper, PLP National Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell, my parliamentary team, officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party, I extend heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Carleton Williams – especially his wife Katherina Eunice and his children Mickey Williams, Debi Williams, and Cyndi Williams-Rahming.

May he rest in peace.

End