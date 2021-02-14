Stalwart Councillor Leroy Archer Dies At 96

The following statement was issued by Philip Davis, the Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party:

11 February 2021

We are all saddened to learn of the passing of Leroy Archer, a personal friend and colleague, a cultural icon, a sportsman extraordinaire, small businessman and community leader in the Chippingham community.

He was 96-years-old.

Affectionately known as “Uncle Lee”, Mr. Archer was not only a first class tailor, but an outstanding athlete in multiple sports including soccer and cricket. He is a founding member of the Dynamos Football Club and was the captain of one of the first local soccer teams to represent The Bahamas international competition.

For his stellar contributions to youth and sports development in the capacities of player, referee and coach, Mr. Archer was awarded the Order of Merit by the Bahamas Football Association in 2009.

Mr. Archer lived a full life and gave liberally of his time and talents and in the process he impacted thousands of lives, including at risk youths when he taught them sports at the Boys Industrial School.

I thank him for his service to our country and the community of Chippingham.

Sleep on my brother. You ran a good race, you did not faint or grew weary in doing good and you have now gone on to receive your just and eternal reward.

On behalf of my wife Ann Marie, Progressive Liberal Party Deputy leader I. Chester Cooper, National Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell and the officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party, l extend condolences to his family, especially his children Sharon, Leira and Leroy Jr. and his extended family in the wider Chippingham community.

May he rest in peace.

End