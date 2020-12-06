Calling A Big Grown Man Dwight What A Shame

First let us congratulate Dwight Burrows for the accomplishment. Well done. But we hope when you read the announcement you will be struck by the same thing. Here is a big grown man, no doubt with his own family and certainly of some standing in the community. Yet with all of that he is still called by his company “Dwight” as if he is some little boy or man servant. The press does it often as well calling people Smith or Poitier instead of Mr. or Mrs. The Royal Bank of Canada ought to know better. In congratulating Mr. Burrows, they should say just that instead of being ill mannered and calling this big grown man by his first name. Seesh!