PLP LEADER’S CONDOLENCES TO ENVIRONMENT MINISTER | 3 December 2020

I join thousands of Bahamians in expressing shock and sadness at the tragic death of the son of a parliamentary colleague, Romuald Ferreira, Minister of Housing and the Environment at the family’s home today.

As a parent, l imagine that the grief and sadness at the loss of a beloved child must be unspeakable.

I pray for the Ferreira family that they may find strength, solace and comfort in the midst of this unsettling tragedy. I ask that the nation also pray for them and respect their privacy, allowing them to grieve in private.

I send condolences to Romuald and the Ferreira family on behalf of my wife Ann-Marie and the officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party.

May he rest in peace.