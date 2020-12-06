fbpx

GEORGE CORNISH DIES. WE ARE SO SORRY

Very sad news for the North Abaco Community: our beloved brother George Cornish has died. Our leader Philip Davis will issue a statement shortly. This is a great personal loss to me. I got to speak to him often during his illness and to his beloved wife. He was one of the aspirants for North Abaco for the PLP. I must confess a state of disbelief. But I’m taught to say in all things give thanks. Go gently into that goodnight brother. We miss you.

Senator Fred Mitchell

Chairman
Progressive Liberal Party
3 December 2020

