CANCELLING THE EXAMS NATIONWIDE

The Bahamas Union of Teachers with whom we do not often agree told The Bahamas government and its all wise Minister of Education Deacon Jeffery Lloyd not to hold the national exams because the country was simply not ready for it. The Deacon insisted. The exams started and then in the middle, the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis decided to shut the whole country down. Next thing that followed, after all the money spent on prep for the exams, and the item and effort of students, the Minister of Education announced that the exams are suspended indefinitely. You cannot make this stupidity up.