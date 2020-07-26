Senator Fred Mitchell Speaks Opposing The Extension Of The Emergency

The cut and thrust of the PLP opposing the extension of the emergency proclamation on Friday 24 July 2020 in the Senate. Senator Jamal Moss is put in his place… Senator Carl Bethel is put in his place… He condemns the Prime Minister for his off hand invitation to the Leader of The Opposition. The Prime Minister is named as the one who created this latest Covid mess by his political negligence…speaking up for the Arawak Cay, Montagu, Potter’s Cay vendors, speaking up for the Fox Hill boys who sell guineps, suggesting police carry a box of masks in their cars to give away…and the PLP moves to amend the date on which the proclamation should end … the running time approximately 38 minutes…

We hope this information proves valuable and our young leaders learn how Parliamentary debate should be conducted.

Fred Mitchell