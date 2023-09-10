7 September 2023

Fred Mitchell Foreign Minister marks Caricom Africa Day on the steps of the Foreign Ministry with Director General Jerusa Ali and her staff

7 September 2021

In keeping with a decision taken at the Inaugural Africa-CARICOM Summit on 7 September 2021 for an annual acknowledgement to signal an ongoing commitment to strengthened relationships, The Bahamas joined CARICOM to mark Africa-CARICOM Day today.

The Bahamas Government has appointed diplomats to several African countries with a view to strengthening cultural, political and economic ties. Our historical ties and shared aspirations with Africa are the foundation upon which we can, through diplomacy and people to people exchanges, build a brighter tomorrow, and we firmly believe that our cooperation will lead to mutual progress and prosperity.

Let us acknowledge the importance of slavery reparations and reparatory justice to healing the African Diaspora including the Caribbean. We recognize the historic wrongs that have left lasting scars on our communities. Together, CARICOM and Africa can take the lead in the global discourse on reparations, ensuring that those who suffered the transatlantic slave trade and colonialism are not only recognized but also receive the justice and support they rightfully deserve. Through collaborative efforts, we can pave the way for healing and reconciliation. We are very confident in the work of our Reparations Committee, chaired by Dr. Niambi Hall Campbell and we are very proud of Ms. Gaynell Curry for her work as an Independent Expert Member of the UN Permanent Forum for People of African Descent.

Trade and investment ties represent a critical avenue for our future collaboration. By deepening economic relations, we can unlock the vast potential of our combined markets. Strengthening trade ties will not only benefit our nations’ economies but also promote regional and global economic stability, demonstrating the power of South- South unity in the face of challenges. We are pleased that The Bahamas Development Bank has signed an MOU with African Export-Import Bank that will provide up to $700 million in investment for sustainable development projects throughout the Caribbean.

The right to development and sustainable development are integral to our shared vision. CARICOM and Africa can collaborate on initiatives that promote inclusive economic growth, social equity, and environmental sustainability. Together, we can set an example for the world, showcasing that progress can be achieved while preserving our planet for future generations.

Caribbean and African cultural ties are a source of strength and unity. In The Bahamas, we want to encourage African heritage tourism, which offers a unique potential to celebrate our shared cultural legacy. By promoting tourism that highlights our common African roots, we can enrich our cultural landscapes, create economic opportunities, and deepen the bonds between our regions. Embracing our shared traditions and celebrating our diversity can foster greater understanding among our peoples. Through cultural exchanges, festivals, and educational programs, we can ensure that our heritage remains a vibrant and integral part of our societies, serving as a bridge between our communities. Next week, the Prime Minister is very pleased to host a State visit of the President of Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi and several ministers and senior officials next week. Botswana is keenly interested in learning more about how The Bahamas delivers world class tourism offerings for a diversity of travelers.

The future of CARICOM-Africa relations holds immense promise. Our collective commitment to reparations, trade, sustainable development, heritage tourism, and strengthening cultural ties will undoubtedly pave the way for a more interconnected, prosperous, and harmonious future.

