Fred Mitchell MP At L W Young Junior High In Fox Hill

Fred Mitchell with the Fox Hill Executive team with the children of LW Young Jr High for breakfast thanks to Bahamas Striping and the service of the Rotary Club and presenting school supplies to students who may need it. 4 September 2023.
Fred Mitchell with the Fox Hill Executive team with the children of LW Young Jr High for breakfast thanks to Bahamas Striping and the service of the Rotary Club and presenting school supplies to students who may need it. 4 September 2023.
This Week's Posts
This Month's Posts