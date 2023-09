On his Facebook page Michael Pintard, the FNM leader who is running from former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, says that the PM in choosing to make Cabinet changes, was following Mr. Pintard’s advice. He then said that when Ministers get back to work when the House reconvenes on 4 October 2023, they will meet 100 questions from the FNM on the order paper. Alert Michael: there will be no questions on the order paper. Once the House is prorogued, they disappear.