Fred Mitchell At The Chicago Institute Of Art

“I wish to thank Michael Fountain, Honorary Consul General for The Bahamas, for arranging the guided tour of the Art Institute of Chicago and the presentation by the Institute of a memento of the exhibition of Bahamian artist Gio Swaby whose works are part of the collection at the Institute. The tour included viewing the iconic painting American Gothic by Grant Wood and impressionist works by Monet, Edward Hopper, and works by Van Gough and Pablo Picasso. This is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations to mark in Chicago our independence. Thanks in particular to Nora Gainer, Executive Director of Civic Relations and Partnerships and PD Young Lecturer. Extraordinary experience. Blessings.”