The boomba fly and the joker. That’s the combination of Senator Jamal Moss and now Carlyle Bethel, the son of Attorney General and President of the Torchbearers, youth arm of the FNM, he decided this week to get into a tangle with Senator Fred Mitchell. These folk have an unnatural fascination with Mr. Mitchell. What is with these people. Daddy doesn’t give you enough attention at home. Anyway for troubling the untroubled we award the prize of Joker of the Week.