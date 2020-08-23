CONDOLENCES FOR NEVILLE SMITH Q C FORMER JUDGE

The PLP’s Statement:

21 August 2020

We extend condolences to the family of the late retired Justice Neville Smith who sadly passed away today. Justice Smith gave years of dedicated service to our country in the public service and as a judge.

On behalf of the Leader Philip Davis and Mrs Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper and Mrs Cooper, and our Parliamentary team and officers, we thank him for his service.

May he rest in peace.

Sean McWeeney Q.C.:

Sad news to report : our colleague, Neville Smith QC, has passed away after a lengthy illness. He was 84. As you may know, Neville was the father of Leroy Smith and Kimberly Smith Rolle who are partners in Higgs & Johnson and McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes, respectively. I extend condolences to them and to all of Neville’s family and to the firm of Sharon Wilson & Co where he practiced law after retiring as a judge of our Supreme Court. Prior to that, Neville had served with distinction as the Director of Legal Affairs in the Attorney-General’s office for many years. I knew Neville for more than 40 years. He was a lawyer of great ability and unflinching integrity. He was incredibly disciplined in the practice of his profession, very “old school” but in a way that was entirely exemplary. Neville was also a perfect gentleman, full of goodwill and kindly regard for all. He was a wonderful man who did much to advance the best interests of the legal profession both at the public and private bar. May he Rest In Peace.

Sean