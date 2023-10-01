CHAIRMAN MITCHELL’S STATEMENT ON BYE-ELECTION FRENZY

The following statement was issued following the frenzy of social media activity about candidacy for the PLP in the bye-election for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat:

28 September 2023

Our nation has lost a giant in the person of the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe, Minister of Social Services, Information and Broadcasting and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini.

In short order, the Government of The Bahamas is expected to make a formal announcement on official funeral arrangements.

As the country is in mourning, it is inappropriate for the Progressive Liberal Party to be accepting any requests or expressions of interest for candidacy before the funeral or any formal processes in parliamentary law have begun.

Minister Wilchombe has served our nation and party well. We remain focused on honoring his contributions and legacy.

The public is so advised.

End

