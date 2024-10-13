CHANGE AT BPL AT THE TOP

Shevonn Cambridge is out as the Chief Executive Officer of Bahamas Power and Light. The Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis announced that the change was part of the changes in the public energy sector and was a decision of the Board of Directors. Toni Seymour, a female, and formerly Chief Operating Officer, has replaced him. Christina Alston has replaced Pedro Rolle as Chairman of the Board. The public largely doesn’t care who runs the corporation. What they want is that the lights will stay on and they are not making monthly payments the size of a mortgage to keep the lights on. We hope they can accomplish that.