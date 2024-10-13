FRED MITCHELL IN HIS OWN WORDS ON THE FNM AND HANGING

Reported by Leandra Rolle The Tribune 8 October 2024

In a voice note yesterday, Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) chairman Fred Mitchell criticised Mr [Senator Darren] Henfield’s position, calling it “shameless pandering.”

“Last week in the House, I asked the FNM what more they want us to do now. Now, they have the answer: hanging something which they couldn’t figure out to do and something which they know is not now possible in Bahamian jurisprudence and law. The senator is a lawyer, and he knows life is not simple, nor is justice that simple.”

Mr Mitchell noted that the Privy Council only permits executions in the most severe cases, with no prospect of rehabilitation, a standard he said no Caribbean country has met.

He said: “So now here you have the FNM politician, the one who served in the government for four and a half years. During that time, the FNM hanged not one person. If they were so convinced that hanging was the answer, why didn’t they do it?”