THE FNM HAS NO NEW IDEAS ON CRIME JUST PLENTY TALK

You know it’s got to be desperate times and near the silly season when the only answer to crime that the FNM has is to start hanging people. Senator Darren Henfield, the failed Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke in the Senate last week and said his answer to the crime problem is to abolish the Privy Council and start hanging people. Sounds simple but it isn’t. To show you how complex it is, when the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard was asked whether he agreed with the death penalty views and that of removing the Privy Council, the Tribune said he couldn’t answer. So they are not even united on that point. Fred Mitchell Chair of the PLP pointed out that they had a chance to hang people while they were in office and not one person met their fate at the gallows. That should tell them something.