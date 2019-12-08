Menu

Christmas In Exuma | Regatta Park 6 December 2019

Senator Fred Mitchell with Jen Dames Coppe, who is the organizer of the celebration, her mother Mary Dames and the great Cheston Taylor, a remarkable 9 year old with amazing social skills and a tactile engaging manner at the Exuma Christmas tree lighting in Georgetown in Exuma. 6 December 2019. Mr Mitchell is filling in for Exuma MP Chester Cooper.

