The Sad Saga Of The Nassau Christmas Tree

The offending tree that the public trashed and the government took down

The new tree being put up

The comment about the badly decorated tree

There is certainly a political sign when people tell you that you cannot even choose and decorate the national Christmas tree correctly. Such is the dilemma that the FNM found itself in last week when they mounted a Christmas tree said to have cost 32,000 dollars and the public trashed it from day one. That was Wednesday 4 December 2019. By Thursday 5 December 2019., the work crews sere taking the offending tree down to be replaced by a more conventional Christmas tree: no word on the additional cost but the public were satisfied that they had gotten rid of the bad one. Is this a portent of what is to come for the FNM?