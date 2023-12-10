Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Forbes Hill, Little Exuma

The first Xmas Tree lighting ceremony took place in Forbes Hill, Little Exuma at their cultural centre of Saturday 9 December 2023. Chester Cooper MP, the local man made good, was the featured speaker. The Gray brothers and sisters showed up from Williams Town, Creswell Morley, Mary Dames who was born in Forbes Hill but now lives in Georgetown came. Her daughter Jen helped to put the project together like she did in Rolle Town the night before. The children had a blast as Mrs Cecilia Cooper dispensed toys to them. Fred Mitchell joined them. So did Rev John Rolle Chief Councilor McPhee and Administrator Donald Rolle. Photos by Calvin Brown Jr