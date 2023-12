Fred Mitchell joined Prime Minister Philip Davis as he addressed the students and community of St John’s University and St Benedict’s College at Collegeville, Minnesota the Eugene McCarthy Lecture in the Humphrey Theatre on 11 December 2023. Bahamian students, led by Iilan White turned out to hear the speech and congratulations to the PM as he was conferred with two Honorary Doctorates. Philip Galanis St John’s graduate serves on the Board of Trustees and organized the visit.