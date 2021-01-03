Clemency: We Must Know Who Are Those Freed

The Minister of National Security Marvin Dames announced last week that 147 people in Her Majesty’s Prison had been granted clemency. The Minister says we should not be worried about any of them being a danger to society. Under Article 90 of the Constitution, the Minister of National Security has the say over who goes free and who does not. But the Minister needs to be accountable to Parliament and the nation. We must know the names. We are especially interested in whether Fred Ramsay, the FNM Board member, who was convicted of bribery in connection with the choice of the purchase of engines for the Bahamas Electricity Corporation has received a pardon.