The Face Of Police Brutality In Eight Mile Rock | 27 December 2020

Since Ashton Greenslade became the Head Police Officer in Grand Bahama, Freeport has become a police state, with street corners with men with guns checking identifications and masks and interfering with people on their way to church in the night. The latest is the young man’s picture that you see Shervin Tillach date of birth 5 December 1988, 32 years of age, slammed to the ground by police officers because he was not wearing a mask. The picture shows the results. This is what we have come to, abuse by the police of their powers in a world where the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis is encouraging repression he says to fight the corona virus. Shame on him.