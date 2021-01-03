FNM Dirty Tricks On Nygard Turned Back On Them

This is a sample of the reaction to the campaign of the FNM to stick the arrest of Peter Nygard, the former resident of Lyford Cay, for sex trafficking on the PLP. With bread and butter issues to deal with, no one is interested in the Peter Nygard story. But the FNM and their foreign minder Ted Prill keep trying. The latest is them calling up voters by phone and when they find out they are PLP supporters, they start asking them leading questions like “ do they know that the PLP got money from Peter Nygard?”. PLPs just cuss them out and hang up the phone.