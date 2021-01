Marsh Harbour, Abaco after the hurricane in 2017.

So the people of Abaco are some 15 months out from Hurricane Dorian and the most devastating hurricane of all time for The Bahamas. The Government provide certain tax exemptions. One of them was VAT tax. They have decided they need to money so they have started to collect the tax again as of 1 January 2021. Abaco people are pissed, since there is no evidence that the Government has done anything to get Abaco up and going again. Once again shame on them.