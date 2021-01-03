The Government Will Stop Feeding The Poor: The Banks Can Get Their Profits

Tribune image waiting for food vouchers

The Bahamas Government has said that the subsidy for food for the poor will end on 31st March 2021. So they must know something we must not know. Like what we know is the Atlantis Hotel is announcing that it is closing down again after opening at Christmas. What do these people expect to happen in March? But get this the Central Bank has now decided that the banks can take their profits back to their home countries after the end of March 2021. So the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. It’s the FNM’s way.