CLINT WATSON’S APOLOGY

So the press secretary of the Prime Minister admitted that he misspoke when he said that women’s groups had not been speaking about marital rape. That was the latest storm in a tea cup in our Bahamas.  One year later the honeymoon has now worn off, so everyone is so touchus these days and quarrelsome.  Didn’t sound like much to us but the firestorm from the women’s dem  caused the Prime Minister to say that the press secretary was not informed on the matter and for Mr. Watson to say he was sorry.  That sorry was not good enough for some.  One headline in the press quoted a women’s group as saying that  they did not accept Mr. Watson’s apology. Well so what?  Mr. Watson move on.  What an ungracious set of lasses.

