The FNM Chooses Wrong Side 

( Guest Column )

This week through public policy initiatives the clear differences between the PLP and FNM were highlighted.

The new day government announced that they were adding twenty-six more items to the price control list in the public interest.

For years, a small group of oligarchs have dominated the food, drug, and alcohol business. In a free and democratic country,

businesses are entitled to make a fair and honest return on investments.

This year because of the turbulent and uncertain times that we live in mainly the global pandemic, Russian aggression, and the supply chain issues; we have seen globally, big businesses taking advantage of the uncertain times to increase their profits and, simultaneously, taking advantage of a vulnerable public.

In The Bahamas, the government has taken note, and after careful evaluation determine that the government must intervene in the public’s interest because big business cannot police themselves.

It seems, the leader of the FNM and Official Opposition, Hon. Michael Pintard and former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis have found common cause in their quest to opposed price control addition which limits the return on investment to 25% and defend the interest of the rich and greedy. How SAD.

The PLP at its essence since its founding could be counted on to look out for the interest of the many. The opposition, on the other hand, almost 50 years after Independence shamefully finds its strings being pulled by the Puppet Masters. The question is how does the FNM finds itself defending big business to the disadvantage of the average Bahamian?

Prime Minister Davis, please do not vacillate as you are standing on solid and good ground. “In as much as you have done it unto the least of these”…

Felix Sands