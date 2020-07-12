CLOSING OF THE BEACHES MAKES NO SENSE

Brent Symonette, the former Trade Minister, and now FNM backbencher, spoke out last week when the House met on Wednesday 8 July 2020 about the inconsistencies in the Prime Minister’s explanation on the closing of beaches during the public holiday weekend this weekend. Mr. Symonette said it simply did not add up. He said that while beaches were closed, the beaches in all the neighbouring islands were open. So people were jumping on a boat and going to Harbour Island for example and returning to Nassau after a day on the beach. He should know since he owns the fast ferry which plies between New Providence and Harbour Island. The Prime Minster was unmoved by the argument and by those of his former Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands also now on the backbench.