HOW NOT TO CELEBRATE INDEPENDENECE

Senator Fred Mitchell told the Senate that he objected to cancelling the public celebrations of independence. He was speaking in the Senate on Thursday 9 July 2020. He said the Government had used the Covid 19 crisis to cancel the independence for Bahamians and the ability of the traditions of the public ceremonies to be marked. The Covid 19 crisis did not make sense since last week, the police had a full passing out parade complete with honour guard march past and visitors under tents . That was not cancelled. He said at the very least the Cabinet could have gathered in the public square for a march past and honour guard. This government uses Covid to cancel everything.

Instead they had the ceremony without people on Clifford Park and the pubic could only watch on TV.

From Clifford Park, President of the Bahamas Conference of the Methodist Church and Third Vice-President of the Bahamas Christian Council Reverend Carla Culmer delivered the charge to the theme, “Pressing Onward: A Time of Hope, Triumph and Transformation.” In the charge, she called for continuance of the hopefulness, resilience, and community togetherness that have helped sustain Bahamians over the years.

At the end of the night, uniformed branches at Clifford Park conducted the Flag Raising. And Fireworks signalled the long awaited moment to celebrate.

The Bahamas Christian Council and uniformed branches conduct the Flag Raising at Clifford Park. Fireworks signal dawn of Independence Day, July 10, 2020. (BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)