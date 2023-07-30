COMPANY AT BRITISH COLONIAL SAYS IT’S A LIE

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

26 July 2023

NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS – Strategic Property Holding, the owner of the British Colonial Hotel, wishes to express its grave concern regarding recent unfounded accusations made concerning the immigration status of our workers at the British Colonial Hotel. We denounce these slanderous allegations and are deeply shocked by such claims.

We unequivocally affirm that all our workers at the British Colonial Hotel operate under a Heads of Agreement for the British Colonial Renovation and we are in compliance with all applicable Bahamian law.

For over fifteen years, Strategic Property Holding and its affiliates have always been, and continue to be, a proud part of The Bahamas’ economic development, as demonstrated by our significant investments in projects such as The Pointe and the British Colonial. We created construction job opportunities for the local contractors and vendors during the British Colonial Renovation, and we commit to meeting the Government’s deadline to open the British Colonial Hotel this winter, despite these unwarranted distractions.

We anticipate the British Colonial Hotel will create another 300 permanent jobs for the people of the Bahamas. This is part of our continued commitment to creating job opportunities for Bahamians, to contributing positively to the social and economic fabric of the country, and to doing business legally and transparently.

This Week's Posts

FNM TRIES AFTER KEITH BELL WITH A DULL KNIFE

THE NERVE OF HUBERT MINNIS

MICHAEL NEEDS TO ROW THE BOAT ASHORE

THE PRIME MINISTER ON IMMIGRATION

BRITISH AIRWAYS GIVES KFC ON 23 JULY 2023 FLIGHT TO LONDON

THE IMMIGRATION STATEMENT ON FNM CHARGES

KUDOS TO PAULINE DAVIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST

This Month's Posts

THE PRIME MINISTER ON IMMIGRATION

BRITISH AIRWAYS GIVES KFC ON 23 JULY 2023 FLIGHT TO LONDON

THE IMMIGRATION STATEMENT ON FNM CHARGES

KUDOS TO PAULINE DAVIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST

THE PRESS IS IRRESPONSIBLE

PAUL FARQUHARSON DIES

THE ROAD TO ROME AND THE FAO

THE CASE AGAINST ADRIAN GIBSON MAY BE FAILING

COMPANY AT BRITISH COLONIAL SAYS IT’S A LIE

The Foreign Minister In Rome

Fred Mitchell And DPM With Students In London

Opening Of The Fox Hill Festival

THE PRIME MINISTER ON IMMIGRATION

BRITISH AIRWAYS GIVES KFC ON 23 JULY 2023 FLIGHT TO LONDON

THE IMMIGRATION STATEMENT ON FNM CHARGES

KUDOS TO PAULINE DAVIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST

THE PRESS IS IRRESPONSIBLE

PAUL FARQUHARSON DIES

Facebook-f Instagram