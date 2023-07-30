THE CASE AGAINST ADRIAN GIBSON MAY BE FAILING

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Adrian Gibson has been winning round after round in this corruption case that has been brought against him.  He has employed lawyers who have stalled delayed and deferred and the  Courts appear to have conceded the point. At each stage he has gotten a few more weeks delay.  The latest round was last Wednesday, the Court decided that the case had to be postponed. The press said the reason given was that there was a demonstration by PLPs outside the Court and this may have influenced the jury pool.  Interesting.  The big surprise though was a PLP lawyer and an Ambassador for the Government Damien Gomez KC and the former Minister has decided to represent Mr. Gibson. That earned the adjournment more likely than the demo,  because as a new counsel, he had to get up to speed.  PLPs were apoplectic that one of their own would take this case on.   But there you have it. There is also the view that no case brought before a jury of a politician or former politician has succeeded in the courts. So the record of success is not good.  And the argument now is with  the FNM having gotten its sea legs back,  we are at risk as PLPS of losing the next general election and facing the victor’s justice which the FNM utilized themselves when they were last in office.  Danger Will Robinson!

This Week's Posts

FNM TRIES AFTER KEITH BELL WITH A DULL KNIFE

THE NERVE OF HUBERT MINNIS

MICHAEL NEEDS TO ROW THE BOAT ASHORE

THE PRIME MINISTER ON IMMIGRATION

BRITISH AIRWAYS GIVES KFC ON 23 JULY 2023 FLIGHT TO LONDON

THE IMMIGRATION STATEMENT ON FNM CHARGES

KUDOS TO PAULINE DAVIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST

This Month's Posts

THE PRIME MINISTER ON IMMIGRATION

BRITISH AIRWAYS GIVES KFC ON 23 JULY 2023 FLIGHT TO LONDON

THE IMMIGRATION STATEMENT ON FNM CHARGES

KUDOS TO PAULINE DAVIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST

THE PRESS IS IRRESPONSIBLE

PAUL FARQUHARSON DIES

THE ROAD TO ROME AND THE FAO

THE CASE AGAINST ADRIAN GIBSON MAY BE FAILING

COMPANY AT BRITISH COLONIAL SAYS IT’S A LIE

The Foreign Minister In Rome

Fred Mitchell And DPM With Students In London

Opening Of The Fox Hill Festival

THE PRIME MINISTER ON IMMIGRATION

BRITISH AIRWAYS GIVES KFC ON 23 JULY 2023 FLIGHT TO LONDON

THE IMMIGRATION STATEMENT ON FNM CHARGES

KUDOS TO PAULINE DAVIS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST

THE PRESS IS IRRESPONSIBLE

PAUL FARQUHARSON DIES

Facebook-f Instagram