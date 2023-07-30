THE CASE AGAINST ADRIAN GIBSON MAY BE FAILING

Adrian Gibson has been winning round after round in this corruption case that has been brought against him. He has employed lawyers who have stalled delayed and deferred and the Courts appear to have conceded the point. At each stage he has gotten a few more weeks delay. The latest round was last Wednesday, the Court decided that the case had to be postponed. The press said the reason given was that there was a demonstration by PLPs outside the Court and this may have influenced the jury pool. Interesting. The big surprise though was a PLP lawyer and an Ambassador for the Government Damien Gomez KC and the former Minister has decided to represent Mr. Gibson. That earned the adjournment more likely than the demo, because as a new counsel, he had to get up to speed. PLPs were apoplectic that one of their own would take this case on. But there you have it. There is also the view that no case brought before a jury of a politician or former politician has succeeded in the courts. So the record of success is not good. And the argument now is with the FNM having gotten its sea legs back, we are at risk as PLPS of losing the next general election and facing the victor’s justice which the FNM utilized themselves when they were last in office. Danger Will Robinson!