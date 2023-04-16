Condolences to The Deputy Prime Minister

Yesterday ( Tuesday 11 April 2023), I lost my big brother, Bishop Uzziah B. Cooper Sr.



When my father died when I was five years old, it was he who stood in the gap.



He taught me responsibility, empathy, compassion, resilience, hard work and many of the values I carry with me today.



He was a big brother but also a father figure.



He supported me emotionally, spiritually and financially in all of my endeavours. He always made time for me as a trusted advisor and a friend.



He was a Good Man, one of the best men I’ve ever known.



In the short time I have had to reflect on this great loss to myself and my family, it has been difficult to fully process that he is gone.



I realize that I am aggrieved, but I was blessed to have him in my life for so long.



I love you and will miss you, Uzziah.



I know that you are with God now and you will walk with him for eternity.



Rest in Peace and Rise in Power.