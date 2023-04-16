Happy Birthday Fadda Cartwright

Fred Mitchell MP celebrating the 65th birthday of the Archdeacon Keith Cartwright at St Agnes Church in Grants Town after Easter Mass. 9 April 2023 with retired Canon Curtis Robinson, and the Archdeacon’s brother Timothy Cartwright.

