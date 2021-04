Exumian, Leonard J. Dames Sr, sports pioneer, iconic nation-builder, distinguished churchman, beloved husband, father and uncle. May his soul RIP. The funeral was held at Mission Baptist Church, Hay St in Grants Town, Reverend R E Cooper Presiding. The PLP was represented by Leader Philip Davis, Chester Cooper, MP for Exuma, Glens Hanna Martin, MP for Englerston and Cynthia “ Mother “ Pratt on Thursday 1 April 2021.