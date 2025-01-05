Congratulations COPs Rolle

COPs Rolle, Commissioner Shanta Knowles and DCP Andrews

We support the choice of the Prime Minister Philip Davis to appoint Anthony Rolle, known as COPs to the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police. The Prime Minister makes the appointment following consultation with the Leader of the Opposition. Michael Pintard objected to Mr. Rolle’s appointment. He claimed Mr. Rolle undermined the now Commissioner of Police. The only reason he is objecting is because he thinks Mr. Rolle is a PLP. The FNM are sick. Congratulations Mr. Rolle.