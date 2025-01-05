AMERICA DRIVES THE CRIME AND DRUGS AND GANGS

For three years the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) of the United States ran an operation to entrap Bahamians in a conspiracy to import drugs and firearms through The Bahamas and into the United States. That is how their indictment reads between the lines. They by their own admission did not tell the government of The Bahamas who they claimed were their partners. Gun crime in The Bahamas is out of control. Young Black men killing one another over nonsense. Dope selling and trafficking seem to be on the rise. The Prime Minister of The Bahamas Philip Davis was alarmed about it and inquired of the US. Yet the US accepts no responsibility for what is happening here or throughout the region on this matter. There is no market here for cocaine. The market is in the US, not for fentanyl. The market is the US.