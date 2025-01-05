URCA ACTS AGAINST THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY

We congratulate the Utilities Regulation Competition Authority for seeking to injunct the Grand Bahama Port Authority from reviewing any applications on utilities and in Grand Bahama. They have no jurisdiction to do so. The amended law on the matter is clear. The Grand Bahama Port Authority persists in their treachery. URCA has taken too long to act and the courts who had the issue before them could not seem to make a decision to move on the matter. We hope that this fresh action is treated with the dispatch that it deserves.