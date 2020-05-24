Congratulations To Keva Bain At W.H.O.

The Opposition Spokesman on Foreign Affairs Senator Fred Mitchell issued the following statement:

18 May 2020

We were pleased to learn of the election today in Geneva, Switzerland of The Bahamas to the seat of the presidency of the 73rd Session of the World Health Assembly. We congratulate Her Excellency Ambassador Keva Bain upon assuming that high office. We believe she is an able diplomat and will represent our country well. We wish her well during her term. With the Covid 19 pandemic as the major focus of this year’s assembly, this is a most important time to occupy this office.

End