Senator Fred Mitchell with Senator Jobeth Coleby Davis and members of the Five Brave Men 20 May 2020 at Gambier House with Jerad Darville, Amad Burns, T’Sean Mott, Donneldo Harris, absent Duran Saunders. The occasion was the group paying a courtesy call on Gambier House and Senator Mitchell with Senator Coleby Davis. Present for the occasion was Latrae Rahming.