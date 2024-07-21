CONTROVERSY OVER THE CHOICE OF OLYMPIC TEAM

The BAAA and some citizens including the lady herself are angry that Lacarthea Cooper was not included in the Olympic team for track and field. The Bahamas Olympic Association is responsible for naming the team. They say that no favoritism was involved but the counterargument is that the young lady made the third highest time and so should have been a qualifier without more for the Olympics. The lady herself said she was very disappointed that she was not chosen. The BAAA separated itself from the decision.