MURDERS EXPONENTIALLY INCREASE

There are now 65 homicides in The Bahamas. Last week the number grew by four in two days. One of them happened to be the son of Maurice Tynes, the former Chief Clerk of The House of Assembly. The story is that a small Japanese car at night came into the cul-de-sac where Mr. Tynes lives on Wednesday 17 July 2024. He was not at home but his sons were. The son and friend were in the front of the yard. The car approached and someone shot both of them. Mr. Tynes’ son died on the scene. The other man died a few minutes later on the lawn. This is what you call too close for comfort to high society. The country is shocked again. The question is what do you do? What can you do? Are we doing all that we can do? In contrast, so many of our young men live a life completely different from their parents. Like night and day. But like BJ Nottage used to say, you can’t simply throw your hands up in the air and give up. We struggle every day. But the murder trends are more than worrying.